Mobile County Public Schools to restrict travel over coronavirus concerns

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Superintendent Chresal Threadgill has decided to restrict all school-sponsored travel in the district to avoid areas where the coronavirus is active.

No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alabama or Mississippi. However, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Louisiana all have confirmed cases.

The superintendent made the announcement Tuesday in a post on the district’s Facebook page:

Dear Mobile County Public Schools Parents,

First and foremost, as Superintendent, I would like to thank each of you for your continued support of Mobile County Public Schools. We are making great strides throughout the district, which would not be possible without your continued support. I vow to continue keeping students in mind with all decisions made and will always keep our students’ health, safety and well-being as my top priority.

As you are aware, we are currently dealing with an outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) both nationally and internationally. I am joined by my Leadership Team in closely monitoring the risk of the Coronavirus within our state and county. At present, we are thankful no cases have been announced in Alabama or Mississippi, but we are aware of cases in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. We recognize the virus may eventually affect our area, and we are making plans to prepare for such a scenario. In the meantime, I have made the decision to restrict all school-sponsored travel, including by students, faculty and staff, to areas where the virus is active and where a state of emergency has been declared.

In addition, our Custodial Program employees are ensuring buildings are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis. Also, our Health Services employees are in close contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health to receive up-to-the-minute information about the virus.

We need your assistance with ensuring that our students take the necessary preventive precautions during this time. The following suggestions are from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Please assist us by adhering to these suggestions and reiterating them with your children.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

– Keep students home when they are sick.

– Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

– Follow the CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the restroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

– If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Encourage students to wash their hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Please join us in taking these preventive measures and in adhering to our district guideline that students must be fever-free for at least 24 hours before returning to school. We must all do our part to stop the spread of this virus.

If your child or a member of your family tests positive or is tested for COVID-19, we ask that you follow your physician’s advice and avoid leaving home until school/work attendance is approved by your physician according to CDC guidelines. In addition, please notify your school so we can take other necessary precautions. Please note that MCPSS reserves the right to dismiss students, as well as faculty and staff members, from the school environment for health concerns until they are cleared to return by a physician or health agency after proper testing is completed. This is currently being enforced for all employees who have traveled to areas heavily impacted by the virus.

My Leadership Team and I will be doing everything in our power to ensure that Mobile County Public Schools are healthy, safe learning environments. We hope that learning continues without interruption during third and fourth quarters and that our students, employees and community stakeholders stay healthy. In the event that the Coronavirus becomes a threat in our area, we will be as transparent and proactive as possible in communicating with everyone. As always, we will make decisions with the best interest of our students in mind.

Sincerely,

Chresal D. Threadgill

Superintendent