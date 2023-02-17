MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools said some high school baseball games may be rescheduled this weekend due to the ongoing dispute between the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the umpire group who calls games in south Alabama.

WKRG News 5 broke the story on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the AHSAA responded.

Contracts are being sent to the long standing umpire’s association, but they will not be finalized in enough time to staff the entire weekend slate of games.

Baldwin County Schools sent a letter to parents Friday afternoon saying several games this weekend will be rescheduled.

Rena Philips with MCPSS released a statement to WKRG Friday afternoon:

“We are looking forward to kicking off the 2023 baseball season. We have several regular season baseball games being played tonight and throughout the weekend. In event of official shortages, some games may have to be rescheduled.”

In a letter to parents, MCPPS said, in part, “Each schools will need to contact local officials to confirm coverage for each game as we move forward with the season.”

Thursday was opening day for both counties. Mobile County Public Schools cancelled all outdoor athletic activities due to the threat of severe weather. Baldwin County games were played on time and without problem.

Spanish Fort hosted St. Paul’s in the Hank Aaron Classic. WKRG was on scene and spoke with a 15-year veteran umpire and several parents who voiced their concerns about the quality and quantity of umpires.

