Mobile County Public Schools to offer free internet to eligible K-12 students

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS_1541016111485.png.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is offering free high-speed internet service to eligible K-12 students.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has committed CARES Act funding to deliver free internet access to eligible K-12 students in their homes this fall. Families of eligible students will receive a letter sometime after Aug. 24 that will include a prepaid voucher number and a list of service providers to contact to set up free high-speed internet service through Dec. 30, 2020.

If your student does not have reliable internet access, be on the lookout for this letter. If you qualify, contact one of the listed service providers as soon as you can; the sooner you call the sooner your student will be ready for a successful remote learning experience.

For further assistance and more information, contact the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program at 1-888-212-4998 or visit abcstudents.org.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories