Mobile County Public Schools stationing buses equipped with WiFi across the county

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools is stationing buses equipped with WiFi around the county when classes begin tomorrow. These buses will be parked at the following locations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The WiFi is accessible within a 50-yard radius of the bus. MCPSS students who need WiFi access can visit a site in their feeder pattern.

