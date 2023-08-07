MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today is the first day of school for Alabama’s Largest school district. Thousands of students go back to class this morning. It’s a big day, it’s an exciting day and it’s a lot of work too. Teachers spent last week in professional development and getting their classrooms ready. They wanted to highlight this year’s new reading curriculum and remind parents to get absence excuse notes to the school in a timely fashion. Teachers and administrators say they want to make classrooms as inviting and as comfortable as possible.

This is a day a lot of people look forward to.

“I love school supplies. I’m a fool for school. I love the smell of new crayons and markers and paper. I love school supplies,” said an excited Morningside Elementary School Principal Kemmavia Griffin. Teachers are getting pumped up too.

“I’m looking forward to all my students. I’m looking forward to seeing those happy faces. Being in math and so hopefully I can curb some of those fears that they may have,” said Causey Middle School Math Teacher Janeka Eades. More than 52,000 students will stream into classrooms all across Mobile County.