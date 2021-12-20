Mobile County Public Schools recognize award-winning staff

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile County Public School Ceremony

Mobile County Public School Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners recognized some of their award-winning counselors, teachers and administrators on Friday, Dec. 17.

The award recipients include:

  • Summer Davis – Program of Distinction Award – E.R. Dickson Elementary
  • Kristy Elderkin – Program of Distinction Award – E.R. Dickson Elementary
  • Darlene Adkison – Secretary of the Year for District I – Dodge Elementary
  • Emily Moore – National Outstanding Coordinator of the Year – Hutchens Elementary
  • A.C.E.S. Club – First and Third place in the Alabama Consortium for Technology – Denton Magnet School

These recipients were recognized during a ceremony and were given certificates for their honors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories