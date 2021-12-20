Mobile County Public Schools recognize award-winning staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners recognized some of their award-winning counselors, teachers and administrators on Friday, Dec. 17.

The award recipients include:

Summer Davis – Program of Distinction Award – E.R. Dickson Elementary

Kristy Elderkin – Program of Distinction Award – E.R. Dickson Elementary

Darlene Adkison – Secretary of the Year for District I – Dodge Elementary

Emily Moore – National Outstanding Coordinator of the Year – Hutchens Elementary

A.C.E.S. Club – First and Third place in the Alabama Consortium for Technology – Denton Magnet School

These recipients were recognized during a ceremony and were given certificates for their honors.