MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama State Department of Education released numeric grades for all schools in the state, and the Mobile County Public School System went down one point from an 80 average to a 79 average.

According to the report, 10 schools with MCPSS received an A; 17 received a B; 36 received a C; 13 received a D; and 5 received an F.

The schools that received an F were all middle schools, and they are Mobile County Training Middle School, The Pathway, Pillans Middle School, Chastang-Fournier Middle School and Booker T. Washington Middle School.

None of the high schools or middle schools with MCPSS received an A or B grade. The highest-scoring high school was Alma Bryant High School with a 77, and the lowest was Vigor with a 63.

Comparatively, MCPSS schools have seen a decrease in failing schools.

In the 2021-2022 school year, 9 schools received an A, 18 received a B, 33 received a C, 18 received a D, and 3 received an F.

With the change in numbers causing MCPSS to drop to a 79 average, MCPSS Superintendent Chersal Threadgill was displeased with the decrease but is happy with the progress the schools are making. He sent a statement to WKRG News 5.

We are proud of the increases we saw in the areas of academic achievement and academic growth. This shows that our focus on classroom instruction is making an impact on our students’ achievement. However, we are not satisfied with absenteeism, and credentials. With absenteeism, we solicit the assistance from parents to ensure that students are present in school each day. Our district and schools will continue to put measures in place to see growth in these areas as well. As it relates to students receiving credentials, we as a district must do a better job tracking to make sure that before a student graduates from one of our high schools, a credential is earned. As Superintendent, I am not pleased with a 79 even though it was only a one-point decrease. Our district is better than a 79. We will not make excuses; we will do better. However, it will take all of us working together, both the district and parents to see that gains we know our district can achieve. Chersal Threadgill, Superintendent – Mobile County Public Schools

According to a release from the Alabama State Department of Education, factors that make up the grade include academic achievement, growth, graduation rates and attendance.

The highest-graded school in the county is Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science with a 99 average grade, which is also the highest-graded school in the News 5 viewing area.

Teachers there say attendance is the largest factor in receiving a high score from the state.

“We put a lot of expectations on our students and families when they come here,” Erin Knowles, a kindergarten teacher to the school said. “And one of those expectations is attendance. You can’t learn if you’re not here. So, our attendance data is impeccable.”

Along with attendance, teachers also said relationship building is a key factor to higher state scores.

“Building relationships is a very important part of our school because we know that when kids feel like they belong somewhere, that they are going to do their absolute very best for you,” Donna Martin, a second-grade teacher, said.

The Alabama State Department of Education has a complete list of all the schools with their grades. To find your school’s grade, click the link, here: https://reportcard.alsde.edu/SelectSchool.aspx