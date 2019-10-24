Mobile County Public Schools receive “B” for first time on their report card from Alabama Department of Education

For the first time, Mobile County Public school system received a B on its report card from the Alabama Department of Education.

The report card measures student performance, student growth, attendance, graduation rate and college and career readiness. MCPSS improved from 77 last year to an 83.

Mobile County Public Schools’ Superintendent Chresal Threadgill is holding a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. to discuss the recent report card release.

Overall Breakdown of district:

Overall district B rating — 83 score

85 schools …. 54,229 students

No failing schools

D rated schools include:

  • Chastang-Fournier Middle School
  • Forest Hill Elementary
  • Holloway Elementary
  • John L Leflore Magnet School
  • Lillie B Williamson High School
  • Maryvale Elementary School
  • Morningside Elementary School
  • Pillans Middle School

Stay tuned for more details.

