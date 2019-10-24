Mobile County Public Schools receive “B” for first time on their report card from Alabama Department of Education

For the first time, Mobile County Public school system received a B on its report card from the Alabama Department of Education.

The report card measures student performance, student growth, attendance, graduation rate and college and career readiness. MCPSS improved from 77 last year to an 83.

Mobile County Public Schools’ Superintendent Chresal Threadgill is holding a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. to discuss the recent report card release.

Overall Breakdown of district:

Overall district B rating — 83 score

85 schools …. 54,229 students

No failing schools

D rated schools include:

Chastang-Fournier Middle School

Forest Hill Elementary

Holloway Elementary

John L Leflore Magnet School

Lillie B Williamson High School

Maryvale Elementary School

Morningside Elementary School

Pillans Middle School

