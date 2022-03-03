MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County School System is no longer requiring a mask mandate to ride on county school busses. Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the decision came from the CDC rescinding some of its facemask recommendations.

Threadgill says the school busses will no longer require masks, but he is strongly encouraging for masks to be worn.

Threadgill also sent encouragement to returning students to finish the third quarter strong.

“#TeamMCPSS,

I hope that each of you had a great Mardi Gras break. As you may know, the CDC has rescinded some of its facemask recommendations, including those regarding certain forms of public transportation. Therefore, MCPSS will no longer require that masks be worn on school buses. Rather, masks will be strongly encouraged.

We are glad to have our students back at school today. Let’s encourage all of them to continue to do their best as we wind down the third quarter. Let’s #FinishStrong.

Sincerely,

Chresal D. Threadgill

Superintendent

Mobile County Public Schools”