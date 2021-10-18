Mobile County Public Schools move two games from Ladd-Peebles Stadium after shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System has announced they will be moving the location of two upcoming high school football games after Mobile police report five people were shot at the stadium Friday night.

The game Thursday between B.C. Rain and Faith Academy will now be held at Theodore High School. Friday night’s game between LeFlore High School and St. Paul’s will now be held at St. Paul’s. The kickoff for both games will be 7 p.m.

The school system says this move will “allow us time to further assess the situation and prepare for future scheduled games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.”

Five people were shot during the Vigor versus Williamson game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night. 19-year-old Jai Scott has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Mobile Police are now reporting five people shot. Friday night MPD reported at least four victims. One victim’s injuries are life-threatening; the other four victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

MPD is still working to find a motive for the shooting.