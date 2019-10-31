Mobile County Public Schools investigating threats against schools featuring clown on Halloween

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Schools and local authorities are responding to school threats circulating social media.

The Mobile County Public School System says the threats feature a clown’s face, mentioning several area schools.

News 5 received a photo of one of the threats against Vigor High School saying they would shoot up the school tomorrow, Wednesday, on Halloween.

MCPSS says they are responding to the threats, “treating these as we would any threat, with the utmost seriousness.”

The school district says they “and the cyber crimes units of local law enforcement are working together to ensure the safety of all schools mentioned.”

Vigor High School is in the Prichard Police jurisdiction, but Mobile Police say they are aware of the threats to the schools and are actively investigating.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says they are also aware of the threats made to Vigor High School. They are working with the Prichard Police Department, who says they are also aware.

“MCSO will assist should Prichard Police need our assistance.”

Mobile County Schools says they plan to have a police presence at these schools tomorrow.