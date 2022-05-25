MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is trying to hire several hundred employees, as they expect to have hundreds of openings by this summer.

To fill those spots, they held a teacher fair all day Wednesday. Principals from their schools put together booths to speak with potential hires at the Mobile Convention Center.

They were able to make 94 official hires, and the school system says they also made dozens more contacts for follow-ups.

Job seekers could also fill out an application, have an interview with HR, get a background check, and sign a contract at the fair.

This is the first year the school system has held a teacher fair like this one and they say it exceeded expectations. More than 500 people showed up at the fair.

“This has been a great start to our recruiting, because every summer we’re having to fill hundreds of positions, and this year we thought it would be even more due to Covid, but this has been a great jump start to that, and our principals are excited because I think this is going to put them ahead of where they were this time last year,” said Rena Philips, a spokesperson for Mobile County Public Schools.

The school system says they had a goal of hiring 75 people at the fair.

They are still hiring, you can apply on their website.