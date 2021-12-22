Mobile County Public Schools hold food drives for Feeding the Gulf Coast

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many Mobile County Public School System schools held food drives over the Thanksgiving holiday to benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast.

All the schools combined donated around 4,600 pounds of food and over $1,000.

The schools that participated are listed below.

  • Theodore High School
  • Alma Bryant High School
  • Baker High School
  • Kate Shepard Elementary School
  • Clark-Shaw Magnet School
  • Alba Middle School
  • Bryant Career Technical Center
  • Central Office

With the donations, Feeding the Gulf Coast was able to provide over 10,000 meals to families along the Gulf Coast.

