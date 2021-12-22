Mobile County Public Schools hold food drives for Feeding the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many Mobile County Public School System schools held food drives over the Thanksgiving holiday to benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast.

All the schools combined donated around 4,600 pounds of food and over $1,000.

The schools that participated are listed below.

Theodore High School

Alma Bryant High School

Baker High School

Kate Shepard Elementary School

Clark-Shaw Magnet School

Alba Middle School

Bryant Career Technical Center

Central Office

With the donations, Feeding the Gulf Coast was able to provide over 10,000 meals to families along the Gulf Coast.