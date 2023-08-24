MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football season kicks off in Mobile County on Thursday when Daphne High School comes to Ladd-Peebles Stadium to challenge Murphy High School at home. Ahead of the game, Mobile County Public Schools released some of the safety measures in place at all of the system’s stadiums.

From Mobile County Public Schools:

No person will be allowed entry into any stadium without going through metal detectors at entry gates.

No passes out. ABSOLUTELY NO RE-ENTRY FOR ANY REASON.

Clear bags only . NO backpacks of any kind allowed. Even clear bags are subject to search upon entry.

. NO backpacks of any kind allowed. Even clear bags are subject to search upon entry. No weapons or dangerous instruments of any kind allowed (guns, knives, pepper spray, etc.).

No outside food or drink allowed.

No tobacco products, vapes, or e-cigarettes allowed.

No spectator will be allowed to change sides of the stadium for any reason, i.e., no moving from home side to visitor side or vice versa.

MCPSS reserves the right to deny entry and/or remove anyone from sporting venues.

No loitering in parking lots or areas inside the stadium will be allowed.

Safety has been an issue at high school football games. In 2021, five people were shot during a football game at Ladd-Peebles. In 2019, nine people were shot during a football game at Ladd-Peebles.

In the wake of the 2019 shooting, MCPSS added 20 metal detectors at all nine stadiums across the county. MCPSS also banned re-entry to games and mandated that only clear bags would be allowed in the stadiums.