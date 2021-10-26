Mobile County Public Schools ending mask mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in the state’s largest school system won’t be required to wear masks starting next week. In an e-mail sent to parents Friday, school Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the mask requirement that was in place at the start of the school year ends on November 1st.

“Mobile County is no longer in the “high threat” category, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The current status justifies the removal of the mask mandate,” wrote Threadgill. He said masks are strongly encouraged and they’ll continue to sanitize and promote social distancing. Several other school systems like Baldwin County, Gulf Shores, and Saraland ended their mask mandates at the end of September.