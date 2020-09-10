Mobile County Public Schools cites low COVID-19 cases as reason for phasing back to the classroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Plenty of parents in Mobile County have questions about the plan to reverse with public schools.

The announcement came Wednesday, an about-face on the district’s original plan to remote for nine weeks.

Students can begin returning to the classrooms across Mobile County in phases starting Monday, September 14. School officials say they are ready to have kids back.

“We miss the students’ energy and teachers feed off students’ energy. We are looking forward to having the heartbeat of the school to come back,” said Katryna Kinn, the principal at E.R. Dickson Elementary School.

When MCPSS made the announcement, many were caught off guard. “Mixed feelings, just shocked,” said Kinn.

The school system says while they did listen to parents’ concerns about remote learning, the number of COVID-19 cases is the reason they think it is time to go back.

“Superintendent Threadgill now feels more comfortable coming back because they have gone down. We were high risk when the decision was made, now we’re low risk,” said Rena Phillips, a spokeswoman for MCPSS.

Some parents we spoke with last week, chose to send their children to MCPSS schools because of the nine week remote learning plan.

“I trust them, they’re going to try to do the best they can to keep our children safe, if we do our best as parents, we can come up with some sort of plan that will work,” said Robin Henderson, a mom of four MCPSS students.

“We think it was the right decision. Back in August, if you remember, we were high risk. And we think that because our 54,000 students and our 7,000 employees were separated that we contributed to the numbers going down and because of that — return,” said Phillips.

Administrators and teachers are now learning to adapt to the new plan which starts in less than four days.

“Each week as we add another layer of students, we’re going to see how the previous week worked and add to that and get ready for full capacity,” said Kinn.

As parents make the decision whether or not to send their children back to school.

“I haven’t made the complete choice yet. I’m going to do whatever’s best,” said Henderson.

The school system says a lot of the school day will remain the same. “The teachers will be offering the remote lessons while the students in-class will be receiving the same instruction. But in between those live lessons, there will be some interaction between the teachers, there will be some work going on, we’ll be serving lunch inside the classrooms,” Phillips explained.

Students will be keeping the Chromebooks, they will still use Schoology for classwork, even if they choose to attend classes in person. That way, if they need to return home for any reason, they will already have them checked out.

The school system says that you can also try out in-person learning. If you don’t like it, you can go back to remote learning. But, you can’t jump back and forth between the two. The school system says they are remaining flexible to help with the adjustment.

