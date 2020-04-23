Mobile County Public Schools cancels feeding program Thursday due to severe weather

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mcpss summer feeding program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of the potential threat of bad weather throughout the county tomorrow, the Mobile County Public School System is canceling all feeding programs Thursday.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the decision was made to ensure the safety of all involved in the feeding program.

The feeding program will resume normal hours for serving meals on Friday, April 24. The Mobile County Public School System is currently operating 66 feeding sites – serving breakfasts and lunches curbside – and plans to do so until May 22.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories