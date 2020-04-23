Mobile County Public Schools cancels feeding program Thursday due to severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of the potential threat of bad weather throughout the county tomorrow, the Mobile County Public School System is canceling all feeding programs Thursday.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the decision was made to ensure the safety of all involved in the feeding program.

The feeding program will resume normal hours for serving meals on Friday, April 24. The Mobile County Public School System is currently operating 66 feeding sites – serving breakfasts and lunches curbside – and plans to do so until May 22.

