Mobile County Public Schools awarded $6 million for JROTC summer program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Defense awarded $6 million on Oct. 20 to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS).

The grant will be used to expand the JROTC STEM Leadership Academy, according to a news release from the MCPSS.

The JROTC STEM Leadership Academy is a summer camp program uses STEM programs to teach:

Maritime activities

Advanced manufacturing

Aviation

Rappelling

Orienteering

Cadets also participate in career-focused visits to local industry sites and workplaces, according to the release.

The MCPSS is the only K-12 system among the 15 awardees from the National Defense Education Program, according to the release.

The program will eventually reach 14 other school districts impacting 5,000 cadets, 350 cadre and 275 STEM instructors, according to the release.