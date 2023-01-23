Teachers of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year have been announced for elementary, middle and high schools in Mobile County.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year have been announced for elementary, middle and high schools in Mobile County.

Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary School was named the MCPSS Elementary Teacher of the Year. Gayle was also awarded Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.

Amanda Delaney from Barton Academy was named the MCPSS Middle School Teacher of the Year. Delaney is president of the Mobile Literacy Council and is the school’s Dyslexia liaison.

Ava Long of Alma Bryant High School was named the MCPSS High School Teacher of the Year. Long took part in the MCPSS live lessons during the pandemic where she taught freshmen English.

Three MCPSS teachers were also awarded by the Alabama Science Teachers Association, one of them being Gayle. Dr. Megan McCall from Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies and Micaela Ross from E.R. Dickson Elementary School were the other two teachers who received these awards.