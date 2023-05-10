MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Administrators with the Mobile County Public School System have released the rules for high school graduations being held inside the USA Mitchell Center.
MCPSS high school graduations begin on Friday, May 12 with Vigor High School and will end on Thursday, May 18 with Murphy High School.
Rules for high school graduations:
- Every person entering the ceremony as a spectator must have a ticket for that specific ceremony.
- Every person entering the ceremony as a spectator must proceed through a security checkpoint (pass through metal detector).
- No firearms or weapons of any kind/dangerous instruments will be allowed to enter the USA Mitchell Center.
- No noise makers, airhorns, or similar device will be allowed inside the USA Mitchell Center.
- Only clear bags will be allowed inside the USA Mitchell Center (no other bag of any type will be allowed for any reason).
- No strollers will be allowed inside the USA Mitchell Center.
- No balloons will be allowed inside the USA Mitchell Center.
- No food or drink will be allowed inside the USA Mitchell Center.
- No person will be allowed to re-enter the USA Mitchell Center for any reason after exiting (no passes out).
- No smoking, vaping, or use of tobacco products are allowed inside or within the surrounding areas for the USA Mitchell Center.