Mobile County Public School System closes all campus Monday for Hurricane Ida

Mobile County, Ala. (WKRG)-MCPSS sent a letter to parents and staff ahead of Hurricane Ida announcing their closure of all campuses Monday.

The Mobile County Public School System will be closed Monday for potential effects from Hurricane Ida. Parents and staff receiving the following letter:

Message from the Desk of Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill: 

We have been in close communication with Emergency Management Agency officials as they track the trajectory of Hurricane Ida. Even though our area is not in the direct path of the storm, we are expected to receive impact from the storm. The projected impact includes potentially strong winds, rain, flooding, and tornadoes.  With this in mind, coupled with the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and parents, all Mobile County Public Schools’ campuses will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021.  We will continue to stay abreast of the storm and provide updates as needed on our official social media platforms. 

