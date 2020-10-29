Mobile County Public School System cancels school Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools will not have classes on Friday, citing road conditions and power outages from Hurricane Zeta.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill sent the following information out to parents Thursday afternoon:

Dear MCPSS Parents and Guardians,

I hope #TeamMCPSS is doing well in Hurricane Zeta’s aftermath. Throughout the day, we have been assessing road conditions, power outages and building conditions in order to make an informed decision regarding Friday. After reviewing the information, I feel that due to the vast number of families who were affected by the hurricane, MCPSS will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, October 30, 2020. Our hearts go out to our families who are still dealing with the aftermath. We will continue assessing throughout the weekend. Please check our official social media pages and the local media stations for continued updates related to next week.

Stay safe and take care! 

Chresal D. Threadgill

Superintendent

Mobile County Public Schools

