Mobile County Public School System announces virtual graduation plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill announced plans for school graduation Wednesday.

Read the full statement below:

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GRADUATION FROM SUPERINTENDENT THREADGILL

MCPSS Graduates of 2020 and Parents/Guardians,

As Superintendent of Mobile County Public Schools, I again congratulate each of you on accomplishing such a milestone in your educational journey. Even though your senior year did not end as expected, we at MCPSS are committed to providing as close to a traditional graduation as possible in order for your graduation to be a memorable experience. However, we must remain in compliance with CDC guidelines as we provide our Seniors with the recognition of their hard work they earned and deserve. While keeping this in mind, we developed a unique plan that we feel will provide a true atmosphere of high school graduation for you. Therefore, our Mobile County Public Schools graduation exercises will be conducted as follows:

• Each school’s principal will air on social media, mcpssTV, and Fox 10.6 the announcement of each school’s valedictorian, salutatorian, and top scholars on the school’s originally scheduled graduation day.

• To recognize all graduates, MCPSS is printing individualized yard signs for our graduates. The sign will include the graduate’s name and school logo in the school’s colors. Each student will be notified of how and when each school will disseminate the signs in the near future.

• All MCPSS graduation ceremonies will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on a designated date and time for each MCPSS high school.

• Parents are to BRING graduates at the designated date and time to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. ALL FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE STUDENT MUST BE IN ONE VEHICLE.

• The students, dressed in cap and gown, will be dropped off at a designated stop.

• The graduate will walk to the designated staging area and will be announced to walk across the stage to receive his/her high school diploma.

• The family, REMAINING IN THE CAR, will be directed near the stage area to watch the graduate receive his/her diploma.

• After the diploma is awarded and before the graduate leaves the stage, there will be a photographer on site to take a picture of the student and principal.

• Once the graduate leaves the stage, a separate photographer will be on hand to take individual shots, if desired. You will receive more detailed information from your school very soon.

• The graduation ceremony will be filmed live. Once the entire ceremony has been completed, the footage will be edited, to include speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, to create a full graduation ceremony.

• Each ceremony will be aired on a particular date and time. Each graduate will receive a free-of-charge DVD of the memorable ceremony.

• A letter to include specific details will be sent either later this afternoon or tomorrow to each of you from your respective high school principal.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS / PARAMETERS:

– ONLY ONE car will be admitted per graduate and the graduate MUST be dropped off at the designated location in the ONE designated car.

– Out of respect for the graduates, honking of horns WILL NOT be allowed. Everyone will need to be respectful to allow parents to hear their child’s name being called.

The process of a virtual graduation is new to all of us. The purpose of the ceremony is to honor our graduates. Knowing that there may be some unforeseen matters which may cause some small delays during the filming, we request your patience and understanding as we work through this matter TOGETHER.

We will have professional crews working with us to make the experience both exciting and memorable for both our students and parents. We also ask for your understanding as it relates to our graduation schedule, which will be communicated by each principal. Our intention was not to rush the graduation of over 3,500 students, which is the largest graduating class in the State of Alabama. It has been our goal as a school system to come up with a plan that would allow us to conduct these ceremonies with class, to provide a memorable ceremony for all students, and to allow as many students as possible to have the opportunity to complete the required course work. We believe this plan is what is best for the students and parents of MCPSS, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation as we honor our graduates together.

Chresal D. Threadgill

Superintendent

