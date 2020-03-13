Mobile County preparing for upcoming Alabama primary runoff election amid COVID-19 concerns

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County is preparing for the upcoming Alabama Primary Runoff Election and making sure the safety and well-being of poll workers and voters.

The Mobile County Probate Court says the county’s leadership is exerting its best efforts to prepare for the election, which will be held in three weeks.

The Center For Disease Control and Prevention offers the following suggestions in terms of

citizens who desire to vote:

1. If possible – vote early and vote by mail.

2. If you go to an election poll to vote- go at a time when it is less crowded.

3. If you are sick or you have a fever or are coughing persistent – do not go to the election poll – stay at home.

4. Minimize your contact with other persons and maintain distance (3 to 6 feet) between you and other persons whenever possible.

The probate court says Alabama does not have traditional early voting, but the state does have absentee voting. Absentee ballot applications are available on the Mobile County Probate Court’s website, on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, by mail request: PO Box 7, Mobile, AL, 36601, and by calling the Mobile County Absentee Election Manager’s Office at (251) 574-6400.

A voter can also go to the Mobile County Absentee Election Manager’s Office and complete their absentee ballot on site. The Mobile County Absentee Election Manager’s Office is located on the first floor of the Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, AL.

The deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot is March 26, 2020.

If a voter gets sick during the weekend immediately preceding the Alabama Primary Runoff Election Day there is a procedure for them to obtain an emergency absentee ballot, provided the request is made no later than March 30, 2020.

