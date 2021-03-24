Mobile County prepares for flooding risk

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeowners and business owners are getting ready for the possibility of severe weather in the next day. Some of the highest rain totals may be in Mobile County.

“Flash flooding with a lot of rain in a short amount of time is always an issue there’s a concern about people driving on the roads, if you’re driving and you see water on the road and you’re not sure how deep the water is, whether the road is damaged or not, stop turn around and go another way,” said Mobile County EMA Deputy Director Mike Evans. The best advice is to get ready early and keep an eye on the weather.

“You may still have issues from the storms last year with debris and limbs breaking off, falling, you don’t want to be outside when something happens,” said Evans. Some of the largest rain totals for our area are projected to be in Mobile County South of I-10. That includes areas like Coden, Grand Bay, and Bayou La Batre. They’re urging people to stay inside and have a plan ready if they need to evacuate

“I just get concerned with people driving, it’s the old adage turn around don’t drown,” said Evans. The heavy rain is expected to have the most impact in low-lying areas of the county.