Mobile County park temporarily closed after TS Cristobal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Commissioners say Escatawpa Hollow Park is currently closed due to flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, Escatawpa Hollow Park is currently CLOSED. The rainfall from last weekend’s storm led to the park being flooded. County officials will notify the public when the park reopens.Mobile County Commission
