Mobile County parents concerned over possible threat against ‘BHS’ circulating Snapchat

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Many parents in the Mobile County area have expressed concerns over a snap making its rounds on Snapchat with a threat of a shooting at “BHS.”

The Snapchat reads, “I’m shooting bhs up on Tuesday Afternoon so be there.”

Now, there is no mention of an exact school in the snap feeds that have been shared to News 5 and on social media, as there are several high schools in the area with the acronym ‘BHS.’

Several parents have shared their concerns on the Grand Bay Friends Facebook group, many saying they will keep their kids home Tuesday. Some parents have also mentioned the threat against a ‘BHS’ that circulated Snapchat in September of last year that originated to a student at a high school in Georgia. There was another ‘BHS’ threat on Snapchat in February 2018 originating out of New Mexico. In both cases, the students were arrested.

We have reached out to the Mobile County Public School System for comment on their security plans for tomorrow, as well as the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Police Department.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says if there was an active situation, they will respond and investigate.

This is a developing story.