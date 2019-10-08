Mobile County officers to issue tickets for loose pets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you don’t keep your pets properly confined on your property, you can be ticketed and fined. A new pet law passed last year, but it wasn’t being enforced. Now, according to the Mobile County Commission, animal control officers have the authority to enforce the law.

Here is what the law states: “Every person owning or having in charge any dog or dogs shall at all times confine such dog or dogs to the limits of his own premises or the premises on which such dog or dogs is or are regularly kept.”

Below is part of a press release from Mobile County spokesperson, Dena Pollard.

On October 1, 2019, eight Animal Control Officers were deputized by Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and given the full authority to issue these new citations. “As always, Mobile County Animal Control promotes responsible care of your pets,” said County Humane Officer Carmelo Miranda. “By giving our officers this enforcement tool, we can better protect the health and safety of Mobile County residents from dogs roaming freely in unincorporated communities. We encourage dog owners to start preparing for this new law and if they need advice on confinement devices or methods, we are here to help”. Mobile County Spokesperson, Dena Pollard