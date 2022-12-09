MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for children from six months to five-years-old, according to a release from the CDC. Mobile County Health Department officials said they have those vaccines available at several locations.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “amended the emergency use authorizations of the updated vaccines.”

Children from six months old to five-years-old who previously received a Moderna primary series vaccine are now eligible to get a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their last primary series does. Children in the same age who received a Pfizer primary series will receive a Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose.

“Parents, guardians, and caretakers stay informed and make the best decisions for their loved ones,” said Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Vaccination remains the best choice for ongoing protection with changes in the virus.”

The CDC said they are “working to increase parent and provider confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and improve uptake among the 95 percent of children who are not vaccinated or who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccine primary series.”

Vaccinations and rapid testing is available at the following locations:

MCHD’s Festival Centre Location (3725 Airport Boulevard, Suite 101-A)

Public Health Response Unit 2 at Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street)

Public Health Response Unit 1 at Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East)

Southwest Public Health Center (5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner)

All of the above clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m..

You can also schedule COVID-19 vaccines by appointment at Family Health locations:

Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile)

Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East)

Eight Mile Health Center (4009 Saint Stephens Road)

Southwest Mobile Health Center (5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner)

Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center (2601 Dauphin Island Parkway)

You can call 251-690-8889 to set up appointments.