MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a Mobile County man has been indicted on child pornography possession charges, according to a news release from the Alabama AG’s office.

Scott Krug, 59, was served notice of the indictment on March 16 and transported to Mobile County Jail. Krug has not made bond at the time of the writing of this article. Attorney General Marshall says Criminal Trials Divisions presented evidence to a Mobile County grand jury. The evidence was presented on Feb. 17 which resulted in the indictment.

Bond has been set at $250,000 dollars.

Attorney General Marshall’s office says if Krug is convicted he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine for each of the 25 counts of possession of obscene material which are class C felonies.