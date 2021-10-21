Mobile County man found guilty of child rape, sodomy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County man was found guilty of first-degree rape and two counts of sodomy of a child less than six years old.

On. Oct. 21, a jury convicted Thomas Andrews, 40, of sodomizing and raping a child who was less than six years old.

Jessica Catlin, with the Child Advocacy Center for the District Attorney’s Office, said the verdict made for a “great day to get justice for the family.”

“(It warms) my heart on the guilty verdict and to see justice for the victim,” Catlin said.

Andrews is set to be sentenced on Dec. 16.