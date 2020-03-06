Mobile County man charged with manslaughter in 2019 crash

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Russell Floyd

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was booked on a manslaughter charge Friday morning, more than a year after a deadly crash in Mobile County.

Russell Floyd was booked into Metro Jail on a grand jury indictment.

On Jan. 5, 2019, Alabama State Troopers said Floyd was driving a car that collided with a truck near Dawes Road and Johnson Road.

A passenger in Floyd’s car, Larry Gilmore III, died at the scene.

“He was a wonderful young man with a zest for life, always a smile (dimples shining) never met a stranger and was loved by I believe anyone who ever spent any time with him,” Gilmore’s stepmother told News 5 after the crash.

Floyd and the other driver were not injured.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories