Mobile County man charged with manslaughter in 2019 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was booked on a manslaughter charge Friday morning, more than a year after a deadly crash in Mobile County.

Russell Floyd was booked into Metro Jail on a grand jury indictment.

On Jan. 5, 2019, Alabama State Troopers said Floyd was driving a car that collided with a truck near Dawes Road and Johnson Road.

A passenger in Floyd’s car, Larry Gilmore III, died at the scene.

“He was a wonderful young man with a zest for life, always a smile (dimples shining) never met a stranger and was loved by I believe anyone who ever spent any time with him,” Gilmore’s stepmother told News 5 after the crash.

Floyd and the other driver were not injured.

LATEST POSTS: