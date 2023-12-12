MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested and booked in Metro Jail on four counts of child pornography possession, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Joel Gafford, 57, was arrested after a search warrant was executed by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 7890 Southgate Drive S.

In 2008, Gafford was arrested for first-degree sex abuse and second-degree sex abuse. The charges were pled down to second-degree assault, so he did not have to register as a sex offender, according to an MCSO news release.

ICAC is a national network “dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children,” the release stated.

