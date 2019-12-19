Mobile County man arrested on 11 child sex charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — US Marshals arrested a man on 11 child sex charges Wednesday.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says they began an investigation into Brandon Lee Howell, 33, in October of last year. Today, US Marshals arrested him at his home in Brewton, Alabama while he was visiting a family member.

Howell is charged with two counts of sex abuse, two counts rape 1st, six counts of sodomy 1st and one sexual torture charge.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the two victims were under the age of 16.

