MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for five counts of unlawful dissemination of child pornography, according to an MCSO release.

The release identified the man as Garrett Dixon. According to MCSO, they began an investigation when a complaint was issued about Dixon disseminating child porn to an unknown person.

MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit executed a search warrant Thursday in which they recovered images and videos sent by Dixon.