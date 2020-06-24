Mobile County man arrested, charged during small gathering at former Admiral Raphael Semmes statue site

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County man has been arrested and charged with desecrating a venerated object during a small gathering at the former site of the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue in Downtown Mobile.

29-year-old Anthony Ford was arrested while writing with chalk at the site. This wasn’t supposed to be a protest, just a meeting. Witnesses tell WKRG News 5, their group was using chalk on the sidewalk and statue when a Mobile Police Lieutenant told them to only draw on the ground.

Witnesses tell us Ford was drawing on the ground. “Another young man he was on the other side. He was drawing on the sidewalk like the lieutenant directed him to and the lieutenant came over there, called him over, said he was drawing on the statue still and arrested him,” said Antonio Moore, a Mobile resident.

Moore worked with his city council representative over the weekend and went to Tuesday’s regular meeting, getting both a noise ordinance waiver and public assembly notification for the area from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The group ended up leaving a little after 5:00 p.m.

Ford remains in jail as of Wednesday morning, and WKRG News 5 is told he is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES: