MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re a little more than a week from Alabama’s primary elections. While thousands are expected to go to the polls, dozens of people are still needed as poll workers in Mobile County. Mobile County probate judge Don Davis says, as of Sunday evening, they have 82 vacancies countywide.

According to the Probate Court website: “There are approximately 88 polling places across Mobile County, staffed by nearly 1,700 civic-minded individuals. Serving as a poll worker is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the election process while contributing to your local community.”

Poll workers have to be registered to vote in Mobile County and need good literacy skills and basic computer skills. Poll workers assigned to precincts they do not vote in will have to vote by absentee and that deadline is Thursday. Poll workers are compensated $15 for training and $150 for working all day on election day. Anyone interested can contact the probate court. For more information click here. For an application click here.