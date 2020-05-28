Mobile County License Commission employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County License Commissioner Nick Matranga says an employee at the Michael Boulevard location as tested positive for COVID-19.

The office is shut down until all other employees can be tested. Matranga said the location has already been sanitized, and he expects the office to reopen Thursday.

All other license commission locations are open, which include Theodore, Eight Mile and Citronelle.

