MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Juvenile Circut Judge has been suspended amid complaints filed against him, according to officials with the 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Alabama.

Judge Edmond Naman has been suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint Monday, automatically triggering the suspension. The complaint alleged that Judge Naman appointed his brother-in-law to handle legal matters at the Juvenile Center.

Officials said Judge George Hardesty who recently retired is filling in for the time.