MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a Mobile man to 30 months in prison for “being a felon in possession of a firearm,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

According to court documents, George Lee Thompson, 35, was arrested by Mobile police in June 2021 after a caller reported seeing Thompson “waving a gun around a gas station,” on Government Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a loaded .380-caliber revolver in Thompson’s shorts. Thompson admitted to officers he possessed the gun and know he had “previously been convicted of several felony drug offenses,” in Mobile County Circuit Court.

According to the release, Thompson’s prior felony convictions make it illegal for him to possess a gun under federal law.

In addition to Thompson’s 30-month sentence, he will serve a three-years of supervised release, where he will “undergo drug testing and treatment.”

Thompson is also ordered to pay $100 in special assessments.