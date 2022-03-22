MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In front of his courtroom Tuesday morning, before hearing bond and preliminary hearings, a Mobile Judge called Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine’s news conference addressing the violence in the city ‘childish.’
The comments came in response to Mayor Stimpson’s news conference Monday after a violent weekend in the city. Mobile’s mayor blames what he calls a broken judicial system for the violence in the city. At least one Mobile County District Judge thinks differently.
“For Mayor Stimpson and Chief Prine to hold a press conference blaming others for this city’s problems, it’s childish,” said Judge Spiro Cheriogotis said in court. He continued, “For them to blame judges for following the law of the land and the constitution of America, it’s despicable. Mayor Stimpson promised the safest city in America by when? 2020. I knew his goal was lofty and likely unattainable, but you’ll never get to the moon if you don’t shoot for the stars.”
WKRG News 5 obtained a full transcript of what Judge Cheriogotis’ said in court:
“Being a mayor or a police chief or a judge, these are very difficult jobs. We are all looking for solutions to problems, whose origins extend well beyond our cities and our court rooms. For Mayor Stimpson and Chief Prine to hold a press conference blaming others for this city’s problems, it’s childish. It’s a complete and total cop out. For them to blame judges for following the law of the land and the constitution of America, it’s despicable. Mayor Stimpson promised the safest city in America by when? 2020. I knew his goal was lofty and likely unattainable, but you’ll never get to the moon if you don’t shoot for the stars. So I supported him. And I still do.
I myself, as an American, am sick and tired of one side blaming the other. We need to come together, as members of our community from all walks of life, and brainstorm. We need solutions, not blame. Violent crime is up everywhere. We need to stop pointing fingers and start acting as a team.
Did you know that Mobile County judges handle more cases, per judge, than any other county in Alabama? Even the legislature agrees that we are understaffed but they can’t agree how to fund more judges. But somehow it’s my fault that the backlog exists? Find me one county where juries were suspended due to Covid that doesn’t have the exact same problem.
But these two leaders spend their time blaming others instead of seeking creative solutions to exploding problems. We focus on people out on bond, but how many of these crimes are committed by people who were recently released early from prison? When is the last time the city held a stop the violence town hall meeting and engaged with the communities that produce these violent offenders to get their input on real solutions? When is the last time they called a meeting to discuss this issue with the judges instead of running to the media? I, for one, would welcome the opportunity
Mayor Stimpson promised the safest city in America, and in delivering that promise he has failed. But I don’t blame him. Because crime is not his fault. He didn’t shoot anyone. I don’t blame Chief Prine for not stopping the shooting at the vigil even though he was there. Crime is the product of our current American society. We all share the blame. The buck stops with us. We have 10-year-olds carrying guns and selling drugs just to feed themselves. That problem will never be solved by blaming each other, or clearing a backlog. Even if every one of these hundred plus alleged murders that the City leaders speak of are convicted and sent to prison, how long will it be before they are released on parole? I guarantee you it will be sooner than it should be. Let’s focus on solving real issues and focusing on long term success. Then maybe there will be hope for a brighter future.”Judge Spiro Cheriogotis