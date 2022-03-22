MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In front of his courtroom Tuesday morning, before hearing bond and preliminary hearings, a Mobile Judge called Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine’s news conference addressing the violence in the city ‘childish.’

The comments came in response to Mayor Stimpson’s news conference Monday after a violent weekend in the city. Mobile’s mayor blames what he calls a broken judicial system for the violence in the city. At least one Mobile County District Judge thinks differently.

“For Mayor Stimpson and Chief Prine to hold a press conference blaming others for this city’s problems, it’s childish,” said Judge Spiro Cheriogotis said in court. He continued, “For them to blame judges for following the law of the land and the constitution of America, it’s despicable. Mayor Stimpson promised the safest city in America by when? 2020. I knew his goal was lofty and likely unattainable, but you’ll never get to the moon if you don’t shoot for the stars.”

WKRG News 5 obtained a full transcript of what Judge Cheriogotis’ said in court: