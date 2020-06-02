Mobile County jail system down, several stuck behind bars, including protestors

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Mobile County jail system went down this morning and is still down.

Several people are stuck behind bars and cannot make bail. Some are protesters arrested last night.

Mobile police arrested 13 people for the mayhem that happened up and down Airport Boulevard and the I-65 east service road.

The charges include burglary, arson, looting attempts, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. the arrests happened during night-time protests… and not during the daytime march downtown.

