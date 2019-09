Mobile County hosting public demonstrations for new voting machines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Probate Court has a new system for voting day. The new DS200 with Expressvote technology was installed by the voting warehouse manager Friday in a showing to the media.

Mobile County is hosting public demonstrations in October to show how it works.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 30- OCTOBER 1

*Michael Square 3925 Michael Blvd., Mobile, AL 36609

*Toulminville Library 10:00 a.m. until4:00 p.m. 601 Stanton Rd., Mobile, AL 36617

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY OCTOBER 2-3

*Connie Hudson Community Center 3201 Hillcrest Rd., Mobile, AL 36695

*Semmes Regional Library Noon until 4:00 p.m. 9150 Moffett Rd ., Semmes, AL 36575

MONDAY AND TUESDAY OCTOBER 7-8

*Tillman’s Corner Community Center 5055 Carol Plantation Rd., Mobile, AL 36619

*Government Plaza 205 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY OCTOBER 9-10

*Citronelle City Hall 19135 Main St., Citronelle, AL 36522

* Bayou Ia Batre Community Center 12745 Padgett Switch Rd., Irvington, AL 36544 *Saraland Civic Center 716 Mae St., Saraland, AL 36571

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

*Joseph Dot ch Community Center Noon until 4:00 p.m. 3100 Banks Ave., Mobile, AL 36617

*Dauphin Island Parkway Branch Library 1924 Dauphin Island Parkway B, Mobile, AL 36605