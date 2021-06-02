Mobile County hit by cyber attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County officials confirm they’ve found malicious software in some county computer systems. According to a statement from Director of Public Affairs Sharee Broussard:

“We recently discovered malware affecting certain systems. We shut them down to contain the matter and securely restore those systems. Mobile County systems are operational. We are working closely with federal and other law enforcement and IT specialists. As we learn more, we will provide further information and will certainly provide further notice of this event as needed or appropriate.”

A spokesperson declined to elaborate on what systems may be affected or say whether a ransom was paid.

