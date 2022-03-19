MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill announced on Friday that high schools in the area will be transitioning from a block schedule to a “modified period” schedule.

A public release from the school board said:

Research and experience show that students perform better academically when they study a course for an entire year. Additionally, periods will allow us to address significant learning losses because of COVID-19. With modified period scheduling, most students will be enrolled in coreacademic classes, such as English and Mathematics, for an entire academic year. Benefits of the modified period schedule include but are not limited to increased student engagement, rotating student schedules, opportunities for intervention/enrichment, and increased retention of content material. Please understand that this change will not negatively impact athletics, career-technical programs, extracurricular activities, and other program offerings. Scheduling specifics will be shared with you in the coming weeks. Mobile County Public School Board

Threadgill said he believes that this change is in the best interest academically of students.