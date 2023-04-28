MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System high schools will move to a seven-period schedule starting in the 2023-2024 school year, according to an email from the school system superintendent.

All students in 9th through 12th grade will attend seven classes every day. This is similar to the schedule that MCPSS middle schools are already on.

Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill sent an email to parents Thursday regarding the change. He said multiple factors went into making this change including:

Students will follow the same schedule each day, which will provide consistency.

Student retention rates will improve with students attending classes and completing assignments daily.

Students can learn and retain information at a slower pace.

Teachers and students can build better relationships throughout the year.

Student data warrants the need for more intensive, needs-based instruction. In addition to the 7 classes all students will take, the new schedule will include a designated intervention/enrichment period to allow for more needs-based instruction to occur.

The 7-period schedule will not negatively impact Career and Technical Education courses, academically advanced courses, athletics, etc.

Currently, high schools in the district work on a rotating schedule. This schedule works by having students alternate daily between five classes, meaning they are in ten classes throughout the year. Before the 2022-2023 school year, students were on a block schedule. Students would attend five classes the first semester and a different five classes during the second semester.