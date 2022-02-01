MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will provide rabies shots for cats, dogs, and ferrets. They will be good for one year.
The rabies shot will cost $12 and are payable in cash.
Locations, dates, and times of these MCHD rabies clinics are listed as follows:
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to noon
- City of Mobile Animal Shelter on Owens Stree
- Friday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to noon
- Mobile County Animal Shelter on Howell’s Ferry Road
- Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
- Pet Supplies Plus on Hillcrest Road
- Saturday, Feb. 19, 1 to 3 p.m.
- St. Elmo Feed and Seed Store on Highway 90 West
- Saturday, Feb. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Dauphin Island Town Hall on Bienville Boulevard
All clinics will be drive-through to accommodate for social distancing.