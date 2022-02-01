MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will provide rabies shots for cats, dogs, and ferrets. They will be good for one year.

The rabies shot will cost $12 and are payable in cash.

Locations, dates, and times of these MCHD rabies clinics are listed as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to noon City of Mobile Animal Shelter on Owens Stree

Friday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to noon Mobile County Animal Shelter on Howell’s Ferry Road

Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to noon Pet Supplies Plus on Hillcrest Road

Saturday, Feb. 19, 1 to 3 p.m. St. Elmo Feed and Seed Store on Highway 90 West

Saturday, Feb. 26, 1 to 3 p.m. Dauphin Island Town Hall on Bienville Boulevard



All clinics will be drive-through to accommodate for social distancing.