MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department said the Prevention and Wellness directorate is implementing a new online portal to help with public request assistance from Vector Services. Vector Services will also receive feedback on the public requests.

Vector Services performs both Mosquito and Rodent Control services for citizens of Mobile County. Vectors are any insect, rodent, or animal capable of harboring or transmitting diseases to humans.

MCHD says the new online portal will allow complaints from the community to be not only submitted but tracked as well. Case numbers will be assigned to complaints which will allow residents to check the status on a public dashboard. At the same time, an email is sent to MCHD clerical staff. The request will be reviewed and assigned to an inspector after being placed on an internal status dashboard.

Vital information such as location, critical details, and whether a dog(s) is onsite will be available on the internal dashboard. Once inspectors close the case an email is sent to the complainant.

If you don’t have access to the internet you can still call the department to report information at 251-690-8824 for Mosquito Control or 251-690-8819 for rodent control.

