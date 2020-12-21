Mobile County health officer Eichold receives COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Bernard Eichold with the Mobile County Health Department received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Initial shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. left a Memphis-area distribution center Sunday. The Mobile County Health Department received a shipment of the vaccine at about 9 a.m. Monday morning. The much-needed shots were given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.

