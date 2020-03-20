Mobile County Health Dept. gives COVID-19 briefing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Dept. says 81 COVID-19 cases are confirmed across 15 counties, one being in Mobile.

The Mobile County resident, a child less than 19-years-old, was reported to have contracted COVID-19 Thursday. MCHD spoke to their family and providers to investigate who they may have come into contact with.

According to MCHD, the child is doing well at home along with their family.

As MCHD reminds the public that older individuals, particularly those older than 85, and those with preexisting health conditions are of the vulnerable population, children are still susceptible to the disease.

MCHD quotes CDC by saying children who have contracted COVID-19 are experiencing symptoms and complications, unlike that of China. However, it is rare for death to occur in a case involving a child.

Additionally, the state health order issued Thursday, advising bars and restaurants to not have food or drinks consumed on its property was addressed.

MCHD says if the order is violated, fines could be levied against businesses that do not comply. Even with these limitations, MCHD still wants businesses to thrive. Therefore, they encourage the public to still patronize these businesses by ordering delivery or “curb-side.”

As for testing in Mobile, it is still limited as multiple states are struggling to retrieve testing kits due to a shortage of medical supplies since testing kits are being administered to areas in the U.S. that are the most affected. MCHD says they are in the queue and are consistently asking when they’d be able to receive supplies.

Also, MCHD sent out a press release on Friday warning the public about fake inspectors. If someone claims to be with the health department they will have an official employee badge. Any business that wishes to verify the authority of an employee can call inspection services at (251) 690-8116 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

